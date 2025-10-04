No deaths in Putra Heights gas fire, police say amid viral rumour

SUBANG JAYA: Police have launched an investigation into a viral social media claim alleging a fatality linked to the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the claim was found to be baseless following an assessment by the district health office.

“The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he said.

He added that the police report was lodged at the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) during a press conference held at the Putra Heights Incident Control Post earlier today.

Earlier, the Health Ministry filed a police report regarding the social media post. In a statement, the ministry clarified that no deaths had been reported by any public or private health facilities in connection with the April 1 gas fire.

Hussein also said that public access to the site remains restricted as ground stabilisation work continues, with forensic investigations yet to begin.

“Authorities are working to complete the process quickly, but we must handle the situation carefully to preserve evidence, particularly two pipes that may still be intact.

“We don’t intend to stay here longer than necessary, but the ground and pipes need to be managed with caution before forensic teams can start their work,” he said.

Excavation efforts are still ongoing, with teams digging as deep as 10 metres to fully expose the damaged pipeline, which lies between 7 and 10 metres underground.

“Progress is slow because the soil must be terraced to ensure the stability of the ground, allowing forensic teams to enter the site safely. As of now, investigations at ground zero have not yet begun,” he added.

In the surrounding area, inspections of residential properties are continuing. Of the 437 homes assessed so far, 301 have been declared structurally safe for reoccupation and repair.

“Currently, 190 of these homes have been reoccupied and are undergoing repair work. A dedicated counter will be set up by the Subang Jaya City Council for residents to report any issues or suspicious findings,“ said Hussein.

He also reassured the public that the situation remains under control, with 124 police officers deployed around the clock to maintain safety at the disaster site.

To date, authorities have received 755 police reports from affected individuals—mostly related to property damage—and have recorded 172 witness statements to aid the ongoing investigation.