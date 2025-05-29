PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that a meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and him was held this afternoon.

However, he said the meeting at 2 pm did not discuss the vacancy of the Minister of Economy and the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES).

“Yes. There was a meeting with the Prime Minister at 2 pm this afternoon. That’s why I was late.

“I was not informed that there was a change of minister. The Prime Minister said the Transport Minister will remain,“ he said jokingly.

He told reporters after chairing the National Logistics Task Force (NLTF) Meeting No. 1/2025 here today.