No final decision on PKR’s voting mechanism change, says Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: PKR has yet to decide on changing its party election system from the ‘one member, one vote’ model to a delegate-based system, its Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said while the matter has been discussed, no conclusive decision has been made.

“Don’t speculate or share unfounded information. I’ve gone through several reports, and as PKR’s Information Chief, I can confirm that no decision has been made at this stage. We have had discussions... so it’s difficult for me to respond to this speculation,” he told a press conference today.

This clarification follows reports of a PKR division leader opposing the proposed voting mechanism change in a letter to other division leaders.

The division leader argued that such a shift would restrict members’ voting rights and potentially weaken grassroots support.

PKR is expected to hold its next party elections in May 2025.