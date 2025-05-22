KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has directed that no further action (NFA) be taken in connection with the death of Teoh Beng Hock, which occurred on July 16, 2009, outside the corridor on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam, Selangor.

In a statement today, the AGC said the decision was made after reviewing and studying all the evidence in the investigation papers submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“A review of all the evidence found insufficient proof to establish any offence against any individual under the law.

“Therefore, the instruction given is for no further action to be taken in relation to this investigation paper,” the statement read.

On Nov 21 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the police to complete the investigation into Teoh’s death within six months.

Justice Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh (now a Court of Appeal Judge) issued the order after allowing a judicial review application by the late Teoh’s parents against the Inspector-General of Police, PDRM’s Director of Criminal Investigation, PDRM, and the Malaysian government as the first to fourth respondents.

Teoh was found dead after giving a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the 14th floor of Plaza Masalam.

He was the political secretary to Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who at the time was Selangor’s state executive councillor for local government, illegal factory legalisation and new village development.

On Jan 5, 2011, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that Teoh’s death in 2009 was neither suicide nor homicide, and found no involvement of third parties in his death. On July 21, 2011, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Teoh’s death concluded that he died by suicide.

However, on Sept 5, 2014, the Court of Appeal overturned the open verdict in Teoh’s death and ruled that his death resulted from unlawful acts by unknown person(s).