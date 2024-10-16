No further soil movement at Taman Melawati landslide site - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: There has been no further soil movement at the site of the landslide on Jalan E6 in Taman Melawati here, police said today.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail confirmed this following an Inter-Agency Coordination meeting this evening.

“The Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) presented its findings from a study conducted in collaboration with the JKR (Public Works Department) Slope Engineering Branch. Their report indicates that there is no further soil movement detected in the area.

“Also, JMG and the JKR Slope Engineering Branch have provided technical advice and recommendations to the relevant agencies for slope repair works to ensure public safety,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Azam said MPAJ is actively working on mitigation and slope repair efforts on Jalan G2 and Jalan Serdang in Taman Melawati.

As a result, residents of Jalan E6 who were affected by the incident are not yet allowed to return to their homes until the slope repair work is completed.

At the same time, he advised the public against making any speculations regarding the incident and urged them to allow the authorities to carry out the necessary repairs.

Meanwhile, Bernama checks at the scene found ongoing efforts to put up a 30x20 metre canvas at the landslide site, besides cleanup operations by MPAJ.