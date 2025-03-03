PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) initiated an investigation into former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob based on complaints and information received, without any external directives, said its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He emphasised that the commission operates independently, conducting investigations professionally and fairly, regardless of rank or position.

“There was no instruction from anybody. We acted on our own, based on information and complaints that we’ve received,“ he told a press conference today.

Ismail Sabri is being investigated for corruption and money laundering related to the expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme.

The investigation is being conducted under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Azam said the commission will thoroughly investigate the case and anyone suspected of being involved or benefiting from the funds.

“Regarding this matter, we are not only looking into the project (Keluarga Malaysia) but also anyone who benefited from it,“ he said.

Azam also denied claims that Ismail Sabri’s former principal private secretary, Datuk Nazimah Hashim, who is also a person of interest in the case, was abroad.

He confirmed that Nazimah is in the country and her statement has been recorded.

ALSO READ: Azam Baki confirms Ismail Sabri as a suspect in MACC probe