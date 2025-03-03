PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is treating former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as a suspect in its ongoing money laundering probe.

Speaking during a press conference at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that Ismail Sabri will be called up again for questioning on Wednesday (March 5).

“He is considered a suspect.”

Ismail Sabri, he said, will be quizzed on the assets, he had declared on February 19.

“Therefore, MACC will record an additional statement from Ismail, subject to his health status.

“This is expected to take place on Wednesday, a day from now. We will focus on his asset declaration and matters related to the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Yesterday, MACC confirmed to have seized cash amounting to approximately RM170 million in various international currencies along with 16 kilograms (kg) of pure gold bars estimated to be worth almost RM7 million in its ongoing investigations into corruption and money laundering involving officers linked to Ismail Sabri.

The cash and gold were recovered in raids conducted at the residences of the four officers and three other premises believed to be “safe houses”.

The Bera MP, who was first summoned on Feb 19, also declared his assets as part of a probe into the spending and funding for promotional and publicity purposes during his tenure as head of the government from August 2021 to November 2022.

Additionally, Azam said 13 bank accounts with RM2 million in holdings have been frozen.

The Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia account, he pointed out, had not been frozen as it was an active institutional account, not a personal one while Ismail Sabri’s account remained under investigation.

He also revealed that 31 witnesses had been questioned in the case so far, “at least two to three” of whom were politicians.

Dismissing allegations of selective prosecution, Azam reiterated that MACC was conducting the probe professionally and independently.

“We investigate (cases) professionally and fairly, without considering status or position. There are no instructions from anybody. We acted on our own, based on our own investigation,” he added.