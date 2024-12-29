PUTRAJAYA: The application for halal certification in Malaysia remains voluntary, with no law mandating any party to apply for it, says Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee.

He said that the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) was open to any party willing to comply with all applicable standards, requirements, and laws.

“It adds value to certificate holders by demonstrating a high level of commitment to consistently adhering to halal certification standards and requirements,“ he said in a statement today.

Commenting on the move by a local authority (PBT) to require food and beverage operators to hold SPHM certification before renewing their business licences, Sirajuddin described it as the PBT’s initiative to increase the number of SPHM holders under its administration.

However, he urged the PBT to provide clear and comprehensive explanations to prevent confusion among operators and the public.

Commenting further, Sirajuddin noted that JAKIM, alongside state religious authorities, actively encouraged operators to apply for SPHM while fostering strategic collaboration with various guiding agencies at both federal and state levels.

“This is because being an SPHM holder guarantees the quality of products or services and adds value to businesses by broadening market opportunities,“ he added.