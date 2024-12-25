No Malaysians involved in Kazakhstan plane crash

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians were involved in the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243, an Embraer 190 aircraft, near Aktau International Airport, Kazakhstan, earlier on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) confirmed the matter and extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the statement read.

For assistance or further information, Malaysians may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Astana at 26 Sarayshyk Street, Diplomatic District, 010000 Astana, Kazakhstan, via telephone at +7 (7172) 79 06 90, +7 (7172) 79 06 95, or +7 777 079 0014, or by email at mwastana@kln.gov.my.

According to international media reports, the Azerbaijan Airlines flight had been travelling from Baku to Grozny when it caught fire during an emergency landing near Aktau.

Authorities have reported dozens of fatalities, with at least 28 survivors, including two children, who have been hospitalised.

The aircraft was carrying 67 people, including five crew members.

