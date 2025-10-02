No misuse in MyKiosk programme, occupancy hits 95%: Nga

BANGI: The Housing and Local Government Ministry has defended the MyKiosk initiative against allegations of mismanagement, saying the programme has been cleared by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and continues to benefit thousands of small traders nationwide.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said MACC had confirmed that neither elements of power abuse nor mismanagement were found in the programme, following public claims of irregularities earlier this year.

“MACC has verified there is no abuse of power or misconduct in MyKiosk.

“This proves the initiative is effective,” he told reporters after officiating the fourth SWCorp convocation ceremony here, today.

Nga said the occupancy rate of MyKiosk units had reached 95% as of September, with the remaining 5% set to be relocated to more suitable trading spots.

He added that preparations were underway for MyKiosk 3.0, which will include improved designs powered by solar energy and better facilities for traders.

The initiative, launched under the ministry, provides standardised kiosks for small entrepreneurs, particularly B40 households and petty traders, to conduct their businesses in regulated and hygienic conditions.

According to Nga, more than 7,000 families, mostly small traders and hawkers, have already benefited from the programme.

Criticism of MyKiosk has centred on claims of high unit costs and kiosks left idle in poor locations.

Nga said the ministry is taking steps to address these concerns, including relocating underutilised units and upgrading future models.

“The MyKiosk programme supports B40 households and small traders. It is not a failure, but a success that continues to evolve,” he added.