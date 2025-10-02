Trump unlikely to win Nobel Peace Prize despite desire, experts say

STOCKHOLM: US President Donald Trump has openly expressed his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize when it is announced next week.

Experts predict he has minimal chance against individuals working quietly on forgotten causes away from public attention.

The prestigious award will be revealed on Friday, October 10th following other Nobel announcements throughout the week.

Trump claimed this week it would insult the United States if he did not receive the peace prize.

Oslo-based experts say his America First policies and divisive approach make victory virtually impossible.

Historian Oeivind Stenersen described the possibility as completely unthinkable during an interview.

He stated Trump represents the opposite of Nobel ideals that champion multilateral cooperation.

The US leader asserts he has resolved six or seven conflicts in recent months.

Experts consider this figure grossly exaggerated according to their assessments.

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute head Karim Haggag suggested the committee should evaluate actual peacemaking success.

Tens of thousands of people qualify to submit Nobel Peace Prize candidates each year.

This year features 338 known nominations with identities remaining confidential for five decades.

Haggag believes the prize should honour those working discreetly behind the scenes.

He recommended highlighting local mediators and peace builders in forgotten conflicts.

Sudan, the Sahel region, and Horn of Africa nations represent such overlooked areas.

Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms volunteer network provides one example of grassroots peacemaking.

Media watchdogs could also receive recognition after a particularly deadly year for journalists.

Peace Research Institute of Oslo head Nina Grager noted unprecedented journalist fatalities this year.

Yulia Navalnaya appears among bookmakers’ favourites as widow of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Last year’s peace prize went to Japanese atomic bomb survivors group Nihon Hidankyo.

The literature prize generates similar speculation ahead of its October 9th announcement.

Swiss author Christian Kracht stands as a favourite in German-language literary circles.

Culture critic Bjorn Wiman observed Swedish Academy members attending Kracht’s recent book fair event.

He considers this attendance pattern a reliable indicator of potential success.

Wiman predicts this year’s literature prize will go to a white male author from specific language regions.

The Nobel season begins Monday with medicine prize revelations.

Physics and chemistry awards follow on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Economics concludes the Nobel announcements on October 13th.

Innate immunity mechanisms and leukemia research represent potential medicine prize topics.

This year’s science winners might address Trump’s research funding reductions.

Each Nobel Prize includes a diploma, gold medal, and approximately $1.2 million cheque. – AFP