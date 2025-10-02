Malaysia condemns Israel’s interception of Gaza humanitarian mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has stressed that Malaysia will not compromise on the Zionist regime’s cruel actions against the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

He strongly condemned the Israeli military for intercepting the GSF vessel en route to Gaza and detaining activists on board.

Fadillah said the safety of Malaysians participating in the mission remained the government’s top priority.

“As emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia will use all legitimate and diplomatic channels to hold Israel accountable, particularly when the safety of our citizens is at stake,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He said the world once again witnessed Israel’s true face as an occupying regime that disregards international law and human lives.

Fadillah described Israel as oppressing a humanitarian mission carrying volunteers and critical supplies for Palestinians facing intimidation, violence and coercion.

He said the mission carried not only aid, but also a symbol of solidarity, compassion and hope for the people of Palestine.

“Israel’s actions are not only an act of cruelty against the people of Gaza but also an affront to the universal voice of humanity,“ he said.

Fadillah said the government would continue to speak firmly at the international level, urging justice to be upheld and the rights of Palestinians restored.

“Humanity cannot be held hostage. Malaysia stands unwavering with Palestine until justice and freedom are theirs,“ he said.

As of 7.50 am Malaysian time, 17 Malaysians were reported to have lost contact with the Sumud Nusantara Control Centre after their vessel was intercepted by Israeli forces.

They included singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah aboard the Hio vessel.

Other Malaysians involved were Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad on the Grande Blu vessel.

Singer Zizi Kirana was aboard the Huga vessel when contact was lost.

Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil were on the Alma vessel during the interception.

Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli were aboard the Sirius vessel.

The Prime Minister said he and his team were actively engaging with relevant stakeholders through diplomatic channels.

Anwar Ibrahim said they were working to secure the immediate release of Malaysian, ASEAN and international volunteers and activists involved in the GSF mission. – Bernama