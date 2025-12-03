No orders to prosecute 1MDB’s senior officials - Rajagopal

PUTRAJAYA: Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigating officer R. Rajagopal told the High Court today that he had not received instructions to prosecute several senior 1MDB officials.

Rajagopal, the former head of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), said he was not directed to charge former chief executive officers Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi and Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman, former chief financial officers Azmi Tahir and Radhi Mohamad, as well as the company’s former general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan.

The 11th defence witness said this when questioned by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at the former premier’s trial for the alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

Rajagopal, who had investigated a December 2014 police report on alleged criminal breach of trust of 1MDB funds and retired in April 2023, said he did not recommend the public prosecutor to press charges against the company’s officials.

“My Lord, investigations into 1MDB are still ongoing. The police are still waiting for certain overseas documents to proceed with the investigation.

“However, for individuals who could not be located, charges were filed to obtain arrest warrants, allowing us to request Interpol red notices,” he said.

Among those who were charged in absentia were fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, Tan Kim Loong, former 1MDB executive director Casey Tang Keng Chee and ex-1MDB official Geh Choh Heng.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, ordered Najib to enter his defence, after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues tomorrow.