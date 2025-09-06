KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz today clarified that he has never considered contesting in any by-election, either at the parliament or state level, following his exit from UMNO and his announcement of intent to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) on May 30.

In a statement posted on his social media today, Tengku Zafrul stressed that the possibility of running in a by-election was never part of his decision-making process when he chose to leave UMNO.

“I would like to make it clear that no discussion related to this matter ever took place, and it was not part of my consideration in making that decision.

“I strongly disagree with triggering by-elections without urgent necessity, as they consume both time and public funds,” he said.

Addressing his resignation from UMNO, Tengku Zafrul reiterated that it was a personal decision, made without external pressure.

“I acknowledge it was not an easy decision, but I carefully considered all views and opinions before arriving at it.

“In a democratic society, every individual has the right to make personal choices. I deeply appreciate the feedback and reception to my decision,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also expressed his gratitude to UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the UMNO Supreme Council, and especially the grassroots members in the Kota Raja division for their support during his time with the party.

As for his Cabinet position, Tengku Zafrul said he would leave the matter entirely to the discretion of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I am always ready to serve the country in any capacity. I left the corporate world with the intention to contribute, and as long as my service is needed, I will continue to give without necessarily holding any position,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also confirmed that he will continue serving as a Senator until the end of his term this December.