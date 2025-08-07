No road tax? RTD will seize your luxury car, says Loke

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pic) has stated that luxury car owners who fail to renew their road tax and insurance will not be able to reclaim their vehicles if they are seized.

He explained that under the Road Transport Act 1987, the Road Transport Department (RTD) has the authority to impound vehicles found without a valid road tax and insurance. Owners must settle all outstanding dues before they can reclaim their cars.

“Just because they paid a RM300 compound, it doesn’t mean they can skip road tax. The vehicle will remain impounded until they settle the road tax and have valid insurance. Only then can it be released,” he said after launching the Foodpanda Malaysia’s rider safety programme today.

Loke made these remarks in response to reports that some luxury car owners were exploiting low fines to avoid renewing their road tax and insurance.

He noted that while the current maximum compound is RM300 under the Road Transport Act, the ministry is open to reviewing the law and increasing penalties, especially for repeat or high-risk offenders.

“There are suggestions that in cases like this, we impose a higher fine. That is something we need to look at in the Act, because under the current law, we can only compound them up to RM300. But despite the limit, it doesn’t remove the requirement to have valid documents before the vehicle is released,” he said.

On Monday, it was reported that over 1,000 luxury vehicles, including Ferraris and Lamborghinis owned by celebrities and business tycoons, were identified by the RTD as having expired road tax and insurance for an extended period.

RTD senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said these vehicles are typically not used daily but are instead driven only on weekends or for special occasions. Kifli added that the RTD would take strict action if such vehicles are spotted on public roads.

Kifli warned motorists that “Ops Luxury,“ which specifically targets such offenses, is ongoing.

Last week, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth RM3 million, owned by a well-known local businessman, was among 53 luxury and exotic vehicles seized by the RTD. Other seized vehicles included a Lamborghini Huracan supercar and an Aston Martin DBX. All were impounded for being driven without valid road tax and insurance. These seizures were part of “Op Luxury 2.0,“ which ran from July 30 to August 1.

In June, a local actress’s Porsche was among 101 luxury vehicles seized by the RTD during the first phase of the operation.