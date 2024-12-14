KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today confirmed that he has not received any notification from Supreme Council member Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz regarding his purported move to join PKR.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said so far Tengku Zafrul has not approached him to discuss the matter.

“So, we can’t confirm this,“ he told reporters after attending Kolej Ketengah’s 4th convocation ceremony at the World Trade Centre here.

He was responding to media reports claiming that Tengku Zafrul, who is also the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, is set to quit UMNO and join PKR to play a key role in the Selangor government in the future.

Ahmad Zahid said parties within the Unity Government should refrain from recruiting members from other parties within the alliance to maintain harmony.

Therefore, he advised all parties within the Unity Government to prioritise preserving unity and the alliance’s interests over personal agendas.

“Whatever personal agenda one may have must be set aside if the individual wants their party to be prioritised.

“If personal interests are placed above all else, we leave it to the members to judge the individual’s integrity,“ he said.

When asked about the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on the handling of issues related to the sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge, Ahmad Zahid said the government has entrusted the Attorney-General to take further action.

The RCI report had previously recommended, among other things, that criminal investigations be initiated against former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad under Section 415(b) of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 417 and also under Section 418 of the same code.