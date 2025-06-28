Non-Bumiputeras urged to join MAF as participation remains low

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar has encouraged non-Bumiputera communities to consider joining the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), as their current involvement remains minimal. He emphasised that the MAF offers a unique professional career path distinct from other sectors.

Speaking at the commissioning parade and appointment letter presentation for MAF officer cadets at Kem Perdana, Sungai Besi, Mohd Nizam stated, “I urge all communities to consider joining the MAF. This is where the real challenge begins, and where you will experience the true meaning of professionalism.” The event was attended by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Khaled Nordin, and the chiefs of the three armed forces branches.

A total of 509 officer cadets were commissioned as MAF officers during the ceremony, with 295 from the Malaysian Army, 114 from the Royal Malaysian Navy, and 100 from the Royal Malaysian Air Force. Mohd Nizam highlighted that the event marked the official recognition of their successful military training and the start of their service as junior officers.

“It also underscores the MAF’s commitment to nurturing professional, disciplined and high-integrity military leadership dedicated to safeguarding national sovereignty,” he added.