Nor Azam appointed PERNAS new CEO

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib has been appointed the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (PERNAS) effective today.

PERNAS in a statement said the appointment of Nor Azam, the former MBSB Bank Bhd CEO, who has 26 years of experience in the banking and finance sector, is expected to elevate PERNAS’ achievements to a higher level.

Nor Azam has held several important positions in MBSB including chief business officer, deputy CEO and CEO until June 2024.

“Throughout his tenure at MBSB, he also led various transformation initiatives including the restructuring of corporate and retail banking; the introduction of a new branch model that is more customer-friendly; and the implementation of digital projects such as the Virtual Branch, Digital Halal Hub and Smart School Project.

“Additionally, he also played a crucial role in the acquisition of Asian Finance Bank (AFB) and transformation of MBSB into a fully-fledged Islamic commercial bank,“ the statement said.

PERNAS said Nor Azam also held the position of business banking head at Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, with responsibilities including business development strategy, corporate customer portfolio management, and planning for the growth of the business banking sector.

Prior to that, he also served at several leading financial institutions including Citibank, OCBC Bank, Arab Malaysia Bank and Hong Leong Bank.