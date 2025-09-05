SIRIM targets 2,000 companies with ESG certification by year-end

SHAH ALAM: SIRIM Berhad (SIRIM) aims to certify around 2,000 companies with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-related certification by the end of this year as part of efforts to prepare local industries for global market access.

SIRIM group president and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said ESG certification is crucial as its implementation will become mandatory by 2027.

“We’re encouraging industries to obtain ESG certification early, before it becomes compulsory. Currently, we’re building the platform to support this transition, and since the initiative was launched last year, 300 companies have already been certified,” he told reporters after the ‘Living ESG: Aspiration to Action’ forum at SIRIM headquarters here today.

He said SIRIM targets to certify up to 10,000 companies by 2030.

Ahmad Sabirin added that SIRIM is committed to supporting businesses across all sectors through customised training, resource development, and innovative ESG solutions. This includes frameworks such as SIRIM 55: ESG Advancement and SIRIM 56: ESG Readiness, along with carbon reporting and training initiatives.

Although ESG awareness is growing, it remains limited among many Malaysians, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

To address this, SIRIM plans to develop more accessible educational materials and practical case studies to help businesses understand how ESG adoption can lead to long-term benefits.

Earlier, the ‘Living ESG: Aspiration to Action’ forum was officiated by Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, deputy secretary-general (Investment and Management) Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil.

The forum brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and businesses to advance Malaysia’s sustainability agenda and promote understanding of ESG practices through talks, workshops, and exhibitions.

In conjunction with the event, SIRIM also launched the SIRIM Blockchain Verification platform, a new system that enables businesses and individuals to verify certificates and documents more quickly and securely.

“With just a scan of the document’s serial number, users can confirm its authenticity and approval by a trusted certification body. This helps reduce fraud and builds confidence in important transactions,” Ahmad Sabirin said.