Northeast Monsoon: Decline in fish landing; DOF to ensure supply stability nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Fisheries (DOF) has taken proactive measures to ensure the stability of fish supply nationwide as fish landings are expected to decline during the transition phase of the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

DOF director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said the department is working closely with stakeholders to monitor and regulate the production and distribution of fish.

He noted that fish landings are projected to decrease to 91,957 metric tonnes in December 2024 and 88,026 metric tonnes in January 2025. However, supplies are expected to rebound in February 2025 to 93,845 metric tonnes, with further increases to 111,259 metric tonnes in March 2025.

“The decline in fish landings in December 2024 and January 2025 is primarily due to adverse weather conditions during the peak of the monsoon season. Consequently, the rise in retail prices during these months aligns with the reduction in fish supply,” he told Bernama here today.

Adnan added that fish landings for this month and November are projected to be 117,123 and 108,368 metric tonnes, respectively.

ALSO READ: KPDN to address possible vegetable price hikes due to monsoon - Armizan

In terms of retail prices, he said that prices are not expected to rise sharply, remaining at RM16.79 in November before increasing to approximately RM17.10 to RM17.50 from December to March 2025.

He explained that the anticipated recovery in fish landings during February and March 2025 will contribute to the restoration of fish supply, which, in turn, is expected to result in a decrease in retail prices.

Adnan noted that while there is a reduction in the landings of various fish species such as kembung, pelaling, cencaru, keli, tilapia, selayang, patin, and kerisi, the overall supply remains adequate to meet domestic demand.

This stability is attributed to production from aquaculture activities, including tilapia, keli, and siakap. Additionally, the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM), through the Area Fishermen’s Association (PNK), has 1,600 metric tonnes of frozen fish available to support the nationwide market supply, he said.

Adnan said the department remains committed to monitoring and managing the country’s fisheries resources to ensure the stability of the supply and price of fish in the market.

ALSO READ: Fisheries production reaches 1.3 mln metric tonnes as of July

He also urged traders not to exploit the situation by raising fish prices arbitrarily, as this would burden consumers.

“We want to stress that unjustified price increases can negatively impact consumers and the market as a whole. Traders are expected to collaborate in ensuring that fish prices remain stable and affordable,” he said.

Additionally, Adnan called on consumers to avoid panic purchases that could lead to a sudden supply shortage, noting that the current supply is sufficient.

“Consumers are advised to spend wisely and refrain from excessive stocking. The government will continue to ensure an adequate and affordable supply of fish for all,” he added.