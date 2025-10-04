Northern Perak flood mitigation project needs additional RM400m - DPM Fadillah

TAIPING: The flood mitigation project in northern Perak, which involves the development of the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP), requires an additional allocation of approximately RM400 million, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He explained that the project, developed by the private sector through Sime Darby, faces challenges due to the soft soil in the area and its location in a low-lying zone prone to frequent flooding.

“The developer proposed constructing a levee to raise the river embankment to prevent overflow. However, our comprehensive studies indicate that this measure would only address part of the area, not the entire area.

“That is why, following workshops, it was deemed more appropriate to integrate this project with other flood mitigation plan, namely the Sungai Samagagah project in Penang, combined with what is being implemented at KIGIP,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that combining the projects would extend the flood mitigation coverage to a larger area, encompassing the entire northern part of Perak, including Kerian and surrounding areas.

Regarding the project’s status, Fadillah said it is ongoing, but the ministry is awaiting the additional allocation submitted to the Ministry of Economy, which will only be determined under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“This means we must wait for the upcoming budget approval before final decisions can be made. In the meantime, the project may proceed in phases under the existing framework,” he said.

Earlier, Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation launched the national-level World Rivers Day celebration at Sungai Batu Tegoh here.

He said the water transfer project from Sungai Perak to Bukit Merah Dam is expected to be implemented next year.

“Cabinet approval has been obtained. The Ministry of Finance is currently finalising the arrangements, as the project involves foreign funding,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said he would receive a full report from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), which is closely monitoring the flood situation in the affected areas.

“The heavy and continuous rainfall is certainly a factor, but we need to understand why some areas that have never experienced flooding, including a police station, were suddenly inundated yesterday,” he said, adding that he visited three relief centres (PPS) in Taiping last night.

Northern Perak was hit by flooding following heavy rainfall across the Larut, Matang and Selama districts, prompting the opening of four PPS in Taiping to accommodate 202 people from 65 families. - Bernama