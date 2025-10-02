Notions of masculinity biggest factor in male silence

PETALING JAYA: Nearly one in four domestic violence victims in Malaysia is male, yet many still suffer in silence, according to Fathers’ Rights Association president and lawyer Malcolm Fernandez.

“We hear from men every week,” he said, citing fresh police data showing 4,856 male victims in 2024 from 7,116 reported cases.

He said the abuse goes far beyond physical assaults.

“We are seeing coercive control, psychological abuse, economic and financial control, and even threats to deny access to their children.“

He said the Domestic Violence Act (DVA) 1994 is gender neutral, giving male and female victims the same rights to protection.

“A victim could obtain an Emergency Protection Order (EPO) through a social welfare officer, designed to be issued within hours, followed by an Interim Protection Order (IPO) during investigations and a full Protection Order (PO) after charges are filed,” he said.

Fernandez said the 2017 reforms broadened definitions of abuse and added the EPO mechanism, but gaps in enforcement remain.

“Implementation is inconsistent. Men face limited shelters and services, patchy frontline awareness that EPOs apply to all genders and under-reporting driven by stigma.

“Data systems also undercount male victims, which makes targeted services harder to fund.”

He said cultural notions of masculinity are the biggest obstacle.

“It is the single greatest brake on reporting. Many men fear they would not be believed or that disclosure would be used against them in family court.

“Shame, disbelief and fear of ridicule are major hurdles. We see the same patterns worldwide.”

He advised fathers facing violence to “get safe, now. If you are in danger, call 999 or 112, or leave the home with your children if needed”.

“Document evidence discreetly, such as photos of injuries, threatening messages or medical notes. Seek an EPO through the Social Welfare Department. The law anticipates issuance within about two hours.

“Make a police report and pursue an IPO or PO through the DVA. And get legal counsel early, especially if there are custody issues.”

He called for male-inclusive crisis infrastructure, such as male-capable or gender-neutral shelters and counselling, as well as nationwide awareness drives on EPOs.

In addition, he suggested standardised frontline training for police, medical staff and welfare officers on coercive control and male victimisation.

“We need sex-disaggregated reporting on types of abuse and outcomes so that resources could be properly allocated.

“Family courts should fast-track protection orders to align with safe interim parenting arrangements, minimising the risk of the process being weaponised against non-abusive parents,“ he said.