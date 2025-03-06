KUALA TERENGGANU: An Indonesian woman’s attempt to hide under a bed to evade arrest failed after being spotted by enforcement officers from the Terengganu Immigration Department (JIM).

Terengganu JIM director Mohd Yusri Mohd Nor said the woman in her 30s was among 11 illegal immigrants arrested in Ops Sapu raids carried out in the Kemaman and Kuala Terengganu districts yesterday.

He said the woman was arrested at a house in Bandar Baru Kijal in Kemaman for overstaying after her last line of defence included a marriage certificate which could not be authenticated.

“During the raid, a man in the house claimed to be living alone but his deception was exposed after enforcement officers found women’s clothing in a room.

“Upon checking, we discovered a woman hiding under a bed. The couple then showed a marriage certificate, but its validity could not be confirmed because it was not issued by an authoritative religious office in Malaysia,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said that apart from that hide-and-seek episode, the immigration party also arrested four Bangladeshis, three Indonesians. and two Thais aged between five and 49 years old in raids at seven premises.

According to him, all the detainees were taken to the Ajil Immigration Depot for further investigation under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

In addition, a notice was issued to a local man to appear at the state JIM office to assist in investigations under the same act.