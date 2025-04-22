PETALING JAYA: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Ministry is urging more large-scale corporate entities, including multinational corporations and government-linked companies (GLCs), to participate in environmental sustainability initiatives by adopting renewable energy sources such as solar power.

Its Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said large companies play a crucial role in advancing the sustainability agenda, alongside individual efforts.

Citing IKEA Malaysia as an example, he noted the company’s initiative to install solar panels as a move that aligns well with the government’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which aims for 70 per cent of the country’s electricity to be generated from renewable sources by 2050.

“We want to encourage more corporates - be it multinationals, GLCs, and others - to participate in sustainability efforts like this. These companies have a significant role in promoting the use of solar energy,” he said.

“I often point out that while we tend to focus on individual actions - what we do as individuals, as families, and our children - it’s important to remember that there are two major players in the sustainability agenda: individuals and big corporations.

Nik Nazmi said this during a briefing after inspecting the installation of 2,668 solar panels at IKEA Damansara today. Also present was IKEA Malaysia’s National Retail director Malcolm Pruys.

The new solar panels, which span nearly 12,000 square metres of rooftop space, are expected to generate two megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy annually and help reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1,330 tonnes per year.

With this addition, IKEA Malaysia now operates a total of 20,437 solar panels across its stores and distribution centres nationwide, bringing its total renewable energy generation capacity to 6.3 MWh per year.