NSCMA plans RM130mil hospital expansion with 100 more beds

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Chinese Maternity Association (NSCMA) has unveiled ambitious expansion plans for CMH Specialist Hospital, citing evolving patient demands and the need for healthcare innovation.

NSCMA president Datuk Seri Lee Tian Hock announced that the Hospital Management Committee has approved a two-phase development strategy worth RM130 million during the association’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) recently

The first phase involves constructing a six-storey parking facility costing RM10 million, scheduled for completion by late October. This addition will provide 310 new parking spaces to address current capacity constraints.

Phase two encompasses a ten-storey medical tower with basement parking, requiring an investment of RM120 million. Construction is planned to commence in March 2026, with completion targeted for June 2029 and full operational capacity by January 2030.

The medical block expansion will significantly enhance the hospital’s capabilities, increasing inpatient bed capacity from 66 to 166 units - a 100-bed addition. Specialist clinic services will also expand dramatically from 16 to 45 facilities, substantially broadening healthcare coverage.

To accommodate the new development, two existing structures will be demolished in January 2026. This includes the hospital’s most historic building, erected in 1935 and inaugurated by Tiger Balm founders Aw Boon Haw and Aw Boon Par alongside NSCMA’s inaugural president Datuk Wong Yick Tong.

Lee assured that the commemorative plaque honoring the Aw brothers will be relocated prominently within the new medical facility to preserve this heritage.

The second building scheduled for demolition is the Tan Lam Hui Dialysis Centre, established through Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s RM3 million donation in memory of his father. The replacement dialysis unit will retain the same name to honour this philanthropic contribution.

Lee emphasised the importance of collective effort in achieving the hospital’s expansion goals, expressing gratitude to management, healthcare professionals, members, and community supporters for their continued commitment to the institution’s growth and success.