Number of flood evacuees in Johor remains at 36

JOHOR BAHRU: There is no change to the flood situation in Johor, with the number of evacuees remaining at 36 people from 11 families as of 2 pm today.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all the evacuees are still sheltering at the Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak temporary relief centre in Segamat.

“Only the Sungai Paya Dato water level in Mersing is reported to exceed the danger level, with a reading of 2.04 metres (rising trend),” he said in a statement today.

He added that the districts of Muar, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi and Kulai are forecast to be cloudy; Johor Bahru, Pontian and Tangkak are expected to be bright; while Mersing and Segamat are likely to experience rain later today.