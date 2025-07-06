Umno to sue over defamation of leaders in social media attacks

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will pursue legal action, including lawsuits, against individuals spreading slander or damaging the reputation of its leaders. The party’s secretary-general, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, stated this decision follows the creation of a Legal Secretariat at Umno headquarters to monitor and counter defamatory statements.

“Umno has not traditionally relied on lawsuits or legal notices, but the increasing misuse of social media to attack our leaders demands a stronger response,” he said after officiating the Bukit Bintang Umno division delegates meeting.

Asyraf Wajdi noted that other political parties have long used legal measures to counter false claims, and Umno will now adopt a similar approach to hold offenders accountable.

In a separate move, Umno has agreed to establish an Outstation Voters Department to engage voters living outside their home constituencies, especially ahead of the next general election. Nearly 40 per cent of voters in some parliamentary seats are based in areas like the Klang Valley and Selangor.

“The Supreme Council approved a proposal to form this department, allowing targeted programmes and continuous support for voters in key constituencies,” he said.