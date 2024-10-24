Number of flood evacuees in Perak drops to 137

IPOH: The flood situation in Perak has continued to improve, with the number of evacuees at three temporary relief centres (PPS) in Hilir Perak and Perak Tengah districts dropping further this morning.

According to the Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, 137 people from 36 families remain at the centres, compared to 146 people from 38 families last night.

“In the Hilir Perak district, 47 people from 14 families are sheltering at the PPS Dewan MPTI Langkap, while 61 people from 15 families have been staying at the Dewan Serbaguna Chikus since last week, as their homes were affected by floods.

“A total of 29 victims from seven families remain at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Dato’ Sagor in the Perak Tengah district,“ it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast clear and good weather in all 12 districts of the state from morning until night.