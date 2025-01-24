KUCHING:The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak rose to 100 as at 8 am today, up from 90 last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that the evacuees were being housed at two relief centres in Saratok and Tatau.

It said 90 people from 21 families were being accommodated at Dewan Rumah Dayak in Saratok, while 10 people from 10 families were at Rumah Steven in Tatau.

“Some 26 locations across the state at risk of flooding are being monitored regularly by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force,” it said.