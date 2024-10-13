Number of flood victims in Kedah decreases but is unchanged in Johor, Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kedah continues to decrease this evening, but the flood situation in Johor and Perak remains unchanged.

In KEDAH, the Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said in a statement that the number of flood victims went down to 2,170 people from 653 families as of 8 pm, compared to 2,387 people from 718 families in the afternoon.

He said all victims are taking shelter at 14 flood relief centres in the Kota Setar, Pendang, Kubang Pasu, and Pokok Sena districts.

“Kota Setar accommodates the highest number of victims, with 1,399 people (417 families) at nine relief centres, followed by Pendang with 507 people (139 families) in two relief centres.

“In Kubang Pasu, 148 people (54 families) are housed in two relief centres, whereas in Pokok Sena, 116 people (43 families) are placed in one relief centre,“ he said in the statement.

In JOHOR, the number of victims in the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat remains at 17 people from three families.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani, said in a statement that Kampung Talang Bunut, Kampung Olak Batu, and Kampung Parit Nipah Laut in Batu Pahat are affected by floods.

In PERAK, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims remains at 136 people from 40 families at two relief centres in Kerian. The highest number of victims are taking shelter at SK Changkat Lobak, with 71 people (20 families), whereas 65 people (20 families) are at SK Parit Haji Aman in Bagan Serai.

According to the secretariat, all the victims have been at both relief centres for about a week now.