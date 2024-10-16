Number of flood victims up slightly in Perak, Pahang, drops in Melaka, Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims has increased slightly in Perak and Pahang, while Melaka and Kedah have seen a decrease. As of 4 pm today, 3,950 people are being sheltered at 30 temporary relief centres across six states.

In PERAK, the Info Bencana report from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) states that Kampar is the latest district affected by floods, leading to the opening of a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kota Baharu.

As such, the number of flood victims now stands at 1,170, who have been relocated from six districts to 10 relief centres. This is a slight increase compared to 1,114 individuals reported this morning, who were housed in eight relief centres in Perak Tengah, Kerian, Kuala Kangsar, Muallim and Hilir Perak.

Meanwhile, the official Public Info Banjir website reports that the water level in Sungai Bidor at Hilir Perak has surpassed the danger level. Additionally, the water levels in Sungai Kampar and Sungai Rui, also in Hilir Perak, are above the warning level, while Sungai Perak in Perak Tengah has exceeded the alert level.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims in Temerloh has risen to 1,667, up from 1,552 earlier today. Two new relief centres have opened, bringing the total to nine. Additionally, the water level in Sungai Semantan in the district is now above the warning level.

In MELAKA, the number of victims in Jasin has decreased to 31 people sheltering at SK Seri Mendapat, down from 187 earlier today, resulting in the closure of two relief centres.

In KEDAH, the number dropped to 999 from three districts - Baling, Kota Setar and Pendang, now housed in seven relief centres, compared to 1,477 victims from four districts across 11 centres earlier today.

In terms of water levels, Sungai Anak Bukit at Jambatan TAR and Taman Aman in Kota Setar have exceeded the danger level. Additionally, Sungai Kedah in the same district is above the warning level, and Sungai Ketil in Baling is above the alert level.

In JOHOR, the number of victims in Batu Pahat remains at 17, who have been sheltering at SK Seri Bunut since this morning. The water level in Sungai Lenik has surpassed the warning level, while Sungai Sembrong and the Sembrong Dam are above the alert level.

In SELANGOR, the number of victims remains unchanged at 66 from the Hulu Selangor and Hulu Langat districts, being sheltered at Balai Raya Kampung Alah Batu and SK Sungai Serai.

The water level in Sungai Bernam in Hulu Selangor has also exceeded the danger level.