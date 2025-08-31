Nursery teacher arrested over alleged abuse of toddler in Kuala Langat

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a nursery teacher following allegations of physical and mental abuse against a two-year-old girl at a childcare centre in Bandar Rimbayu, Kuala Langat.

Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi confirmed that the victim’s mother filed a report on August 24 after another nursery teacher alerted her to the suspect’s actions.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim on the head with both a water bottle and a feeding bottle before dragging her by the foot from the classroom to the bathroom.

“The complainant reviewed closed-circuit television footage on August 22 and confirmed the incident occurred exactly as described by the nursery teacher,” he stated in an official release.

Mohd Akmalrizal noted that the thirty-eight-year-old female suspect was released on police bail after five days in detention, with the case investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

He urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to their nearest police station or contact the Kuala Langat district police headquarters operations room directly. – Bernama