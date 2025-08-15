Nurul Izzah condemns attack on Rafizi’s son, demands justice

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar has strongly condemned the attack on the son of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli at a shopping mall in Putrajaya on Wednesday (Aug 13).

In a statement uploaded on Instagram, she, on behalf of PKR, urged the authorities to act swiftly, investigate with transparency and ensure the culprits are brought to justice without compromise.

“No child should be exposed to such dangers. Such actions are not only a grave crime but also violate the basic principles of humanity,” she said.

Describing the attack on a 12-year-old as horrific, Nurul Izzah said that as a human being and a mother, she understands the anxiety and distress that Rafizi and his family are going through.

“I feel deeply affected because for the past few weeks, I have been focusing on efforts to protect school children from threats and cyberbullying,” she said.

Nurul Izzah said politics can be a battleground for ideas and opinions, but the safety of children and families should never be used as a bargaining chip or a tool of pressure.

“If we do not take firm action today to prevent threats and intimidation, our country will lose all hope.

“Such threats must be addressed through firm and comprehensive efforts by the authorities so that they do not destroy the country,” she said.

She also expressed her sympathy to Rafizi’s family and prayed for the recovery of his son and wife, as well as for his family to be granted healing, strength and protection.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar was reported to have said that police have tightened security measures for Rafizi and his family following the attack, in addition to recording the statements of six individuals to assist in investigations.

Rafizi had previously confirmed that the victim was his son and that during the incident, two male suspects on a motorcycle, dressed in black and wearing helmets, had tailed his wife’s car.

The former Economy Minister said one of them suddenly grabbed his son and stabbed him with a syringe. - Bernama