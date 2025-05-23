Nurul Izzah elected new PKR deputy president

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar has been elected as the new deputy president after winning the contest for the position for the 2025-2028 session.

The Central Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced the official result at the 2024/2025 National Congress at Persada International Convention Centre, tonight.

The former vice president defeated incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who is also the Minister of Economy, after obtaining 9,803 votes.

The process to elect the members of the Central Leadership Council (MPP), the Central Keadilan Youth Leadership Council (AMK) and the Central Wanita Leadership Council began at 8 am and ended at 5 pm, involving a total of 32,030 voters physically and online.

The congress, which was officiated by the president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was also attended by PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and the party’s top leadership.

Also present were Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and PBB secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nicknamed the ‘Princess of Reform’, the Penang State Leadership Council chairman also successfully defended her position as Permatang Pauh division chief in the recent divisional-level election.

In the 2022 election, Nurul Izzah, 44, however, did not offer to contest but was appointed as PKR vice president.

Meanwhile, Rafizi, who was the treasurer of Keadilan Youth (2003), member of Keadilan Supreme Leadership Council (2003), was appointed as a member of the Central Leadership Council (MPP) and treasurer of the Terengganu State Leadership Council in 2009, successfully won the position of deputy president post in the 2022 election.

He successfully defeated former secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The 2025-2028 leadership election saw a total of 251 candidates offering themselves to contest in the election, including 104 nominations for the MPP, 85 candidates for the youth wing AMK Leadership Council and 62 for the Wanita Leadership Council.