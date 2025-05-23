JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar is leading the race for the deputy president post for the 2025–2028 term, based on unofficial results from the party election held today.

Sources informed Bernama that in the straight fight contest with incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Nurul Izzah had garnered significantly more votes than the Economy Minister.

According to the unofficial tally, Nurul Izzah secured 9,803 votes, while Rafizi received 3,866.

The party’s leadership elections were conducted today from 8 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, a source close to Rafizi also confirmed the unofficial result.

The official results will be announced by PKR election committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here at 9 pm today.