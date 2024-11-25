SHAH ALAM: Misunderstanding the concept of obedience has been identified as one of the reasons why women become victims of domestic violence and fail to report incidents to the authorities.

State Women’s Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said some men have manipulated the concept, causing their wives to tolerate the violence, including mental abuse.

She pointed out that the situation had been worsened by patriarchal cultural norms, which viewed women seeking their rights as an act of disobedience.

“Beating should only serve educational purposes, be light in nature, and leave no marks on the wife and family members’ bodies,” she said after the launch of the 16 Hari Menentang Keganasan Terhadap Wanita dan Kanak-Kanak campaign, officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari at Wisma Dewan Negeri Selangor today.

Meanwhile, Anfaal said that a total of 813 domestic violence cases were reported in Selangor from January to August this year.

“This statistic is alarming, with Gombak district recording the highest number of cases at 147. It highlights the urgent need for collective action and collaboration from all parties to address the issue,” she said.

Commenting on the campaign launched today, Anfaal said it was in line with the international campaign, held annually from today until Dec 10, aimed at raising awareness and educating the public on domestic violence.