PETALING JAYA: The latest attempt to locate Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has renewed hopes of solving the decade-long aviation mystery, with experts expressing confidence in its success.

Aviation expert Datuk Captain Nik Ahmad Huzlan Nik Hussain highlighted the expertise of Ocean Infinity, the US- and UK-based company leading the search, as a key factor in the mission’s potential breakthrough, New Straits Times reported.

“Ocean Infinity has meticulously analysed data, including assumed coordinates where MH370 might have ended in the ocean. This has significantly reduced the search area to 15,000 square kilometres compared to the previous 120,000 square kilometres,“ he was quoted as saying.

He noted that Ocean Infinity’s decision to commit an initial investment of at least US$10 million (RM45.07 million) signals a strong belief in a successful outcome. However, he called on the government to confirm whether the US$70 million (RM309 million) payment to Ocean Infinity covers the cost of recovering the aircraft debris if discovered.

“The financial details must be finalised early, as this is a substantial expense. Nevertheless, I remain hopeful that the aircraft will be located, bringing closure to the mystery that has lasted for over a decade and to the families of those on board,“ he stated.

Prof Dr Mohd Fadzil Akhir, an oceanography expert from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), stated that the refined search area is based on fresh data from oceanographic, hydrophone, ocean biology, and radio acoustic studies.

“Hydrophones, which study underwater sounds, have played a crucial role. Sound travels vast distances in water, and scientific buoys have detected signals that are now being analysed to uncover new clues.

“The latest mapping systems will allow the search to be completed in a shorter time compared to previous missions, improving operational efficiency,“ he said.

Ocean Infinity was persuaded by the data to proceed with the search under a renewed agreement with the Malaysian government. Furthermore, the company’s adoption of faster and more advanced search technology has increased the chances of success.

He explained that the Indian Ocean’s complex currents and underwater volcanic formations resemble those in other major oceans, including the Pacific and Atlantic.

The renewed search agreement with the Malaysian government is being carried out under a “no find, no fee” arrangement, ensuring Malaysia will only pay the company if the aircraft is discovered.

If successful, the government will provide a US$70 million (RM309 million) payment.

The company’s deep-sea exploration vessel, Armada 7806, is currently stationed around 1,500 kilometres off Perth, Australia, focusing on four designated “hot spots” where researchers believe the missing Boeing 777 may have crashed.

Since MH370’s disappearance on March 8, 2014, multiple search missions involving Malaysia, Australia and China have cost an estimated RM456 million.

The aircraft, carrying 239 passengers and crew, vanished from radar an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing.