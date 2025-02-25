KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry has expressed full support for Ocean Infinity’s proactive deployment of ships to the Indian Ocean in the renewed search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

Its minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook welcomed the move, calling it a positive development for the next of kin (NOK), who have been anxiously awaiting the resumption of search efforts.

“Since Ocean Infinity has already started to mobilise their ships, of course, we welcome it because we have given principal approval for the resumption (of the search) and just need to finalise the contract right now to be signed.

“Currently, we are finalising our contract. We just got the clearance from the Attorney General’s Chambers, and there are some changes to be made in terms and conditions. So we are still finalising the details for the contract to be signed,” he said at a press conference here today, after German news agency dpa reported that a new search for the MH370 wreckage had commenced.

When asked about why the government was proceeding with the search, Loke said Ocean Infinity had provided assurances that their findings were based on extensive research and data from multiple experts.

“They (Ocean Infinity) are confident that the current search area is more credible, as they have previously covered a large area and believe this is the area that was missed in past searches.

“They are confident this area will yield a positive result, and they are ready to take the risk and resume the search. That is why the Malaysian government is proceeding with it.

“Hopefully, this (operation) will provide some answers to the next of kin - not only for the families but also for the aviation industry as a whole - because this is the biggest mystery in the history of aviation,” he added.

Loke also revealed that the duration of the search was not indefinite, as a defined time frame will be set in the contract, with details to be finalised.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, after departing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 passengers and crew members on board. It was en route to Beijing but deviated from its flight path, according to radar and satellite data.