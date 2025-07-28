Offenders compulsory attendance order to reduce prison overcrowding

KUALA LUMPUR: The Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in the Dewan Rakyat today, with Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah stating its primary aim is to address prison overcrowding.

He revealed that as of July 22, Malaysian prisons housed 83,827 inmates, exceeding the capacity of 76,311. Another 5,759 offenders are undergoing community rehabilitation. “Overcrowding creates an unconducive environment, increasing disease risks and reducing rehabilitation effectiveness,“ Shamsul Anuar said during the debate.

The bill expands eligibility for compulsory attendance orders (PKW) to offenders facing up to 10 years’ imprisonment, up from the current three-year limit. Shamsul Anuar noted that since 2010, 8,227 offenders have undergone PKW with a 94.5% success rate, while only 5.25% had orders revoked.

Rehabilitation modules under PKW include intervention programmes, counselling, and religious courses. The minister also highlighted financial burdens and security risks linked to overcrowding, such as riots and strikes.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting resumes tomorrow. - Bernama