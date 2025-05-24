KUALA LUMPUR: The upcoming official visits to Malaysia by the Prime Ministers of Laos and Vietnam are set to strengthen bilateral cooperation and reinforce ASEAN’s unity ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit, here, from May 26-27.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone will undertake his inaugural visit to Malaysia on May 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, according to Lao News Agency (KPL).

The visit also coincides with growing preparations to mark the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Laos diplomatic relations in 2026.

KPL reported that Sonexay will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising six ministers, seven deputy ministers, and a business delegation.

His itinerary includes an official welcoming ceremony in Putrajaya, a bilateral meeting with Anwar, and the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Thanaleng Dry Port and Penang Port to boost cross-border trade via rail and sea.

Malaysia, the fifth-largest foreign investor in Laos, will also explore expanded cooperation in renewable energy and infrastructure. Discussions are expected to cover the Don Sahong Hydropower Plant – a major Malaysian investment – and the ASEAN Power Grid initiative.

Educational and tourism exchanges, including scholarship support for Lao students, are also on the agenda.

The media reported that a Malaysia-Laos Business Forum on May 27 and a visit to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will highlight the two countries’ commitment to regional rail connectivity, based on their 2023 railway cooperation agreement.

“The upcoming Official Visit of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to Malaysia presents a valuable opportunity for both nations to reaffirm and elevate our shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations,” said Malaysian Ambassador to Laos Edi Irwan Mahmud, as quoted by KPL.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to visit Malaysia from May 24 to 28 and participate in the ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Datuk Tan Yang Thai said this will be Chinh’s first official visit to Malaysia in his current capacity and will provide a platform to review progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between both countries.

The visit is expected to advance cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, the Halal industry, oil and gas, and expand into emerging areas like the green economy and clean energy. It will also enhance people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Tan said the visit reflects Vietnam’s strong commitment to regional peace and ASEAN solidarity.

He noted that the 46th ASEAN Summit, held during a time of global uncertainty, is a critical juncture for the region as it confronts challenges such as climate change, digital transformation, and strategic rivalries.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” will bring together leaders from ASEAN member states to discuss regional issues and chart the future direction of ASEAN cooperation.

As the chair and host of ASEAN 2025, Malaysia will host the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the KLCC from May 26 to 27.

In conjunction with the summit, two key high-level meetings – the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit – will also take place, marking an important platform for expanded regional and inter-regional cooperation.