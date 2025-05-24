PETALING JAYA: Seven dental staff from the Health Ministry (KKM) narrowly escaped with their lives when the van they were travelling in collided with a 10-tonne lorry on Jalan Kampung Mamaitom, Sabah, this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.10am while the van was en route to conduct a dental outreach programme in a rural area, Buletin TV3 reported.

According to Tenom fire and rescue station chief, Assistant Superintendent Mudi Pengira, they received an emergency call at 8.29am, before five of its personnel went to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team discovered the accident involved a KKM mobile dental clinic van and a 10-tonne lorry, with a total of eight individuals involved.

The lorry driver, who was traumatised, was extricated by the fire and rescue team and was handed over to an ambulance for further medical attention.

The other victims, including the lorry driver, did not sustain any injuries.

The rescue operation was concluded at 9.19am after the team ensured there were no further hazard at the scene.