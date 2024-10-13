Oil tanker on fire veers into opposite lane of Elite Highway

NILAI: A tanker carrying a load of palm oil caught fire before losing control and veering into the opposite lane on the highway, involving an accident that involved three other vehicles at KM44.6 of the Northbound Elite Highway yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred at 12 noon when the tanker driven by a 53-year-old local man lost control before crashing into the opposite lane.

He said because of this, the tanker truck on its way from Jasin, Melaka to Klang, Selangor collided with a Proton Saga car that was being rolled over in the right lane and caused the car to swerve and cross in the middle of the highway.

“After that, the tanker hit the right side of the road barrier until it entered the opposite lane and stopped in the emergency lane while still on fire.

“As a result of the initial accident involving the Proton Saga and tanker, debris was littered on the highway causing another two vehicles, a Perodua Bezza and Mazda CX3, from opposite directions crash into the debris,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the driver of the Proton Saga, a 21-year-old woman, who suffered minor injuries was later sent to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban for treatment while the others were not injured while the case has been classified under Section 43 (1) APJ 1987 and investigations have started.

Earlier today, a 20-second video clip went viral on social media showing an oil tanker that was on fire veering into the opposite lane of the highway, causing three other vehicles to be involved in the incident.