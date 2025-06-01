Old man’s body found in Sungai Pinang

GEORGE TOWN: The body of an elderly man, believed to be homeless, was found in Sungai Pinang near Masjid Kampung Rawa here today.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said police were alerted to the discovery by a member of the public at 1.30 pm.

“Police investigations at the scene revealed that the victim was a 72-year-old man, believed to be a homeless individual from the vicinity.

“Preliminary investigations indicate no foul play. Further investigations are ongoing,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the body was sent to the Penang Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department for a post-mortem.