One dead, six missing in Kota Kinabalu landslide disaster

KOTA KINABALU: A landslide completely buried a house in Kampung Cenderakasih today, resulting in one confirmed death and six people reported missing.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that eleven people were affected by the devastating incident, with four individuals managing to escape on their own.

Department officials received an emergency call about the landslide at 10.02 am, prompting immediate response from the Lintas Fire and Rescue Station.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene within twenty-two minutes at 10.24 am to begin search and recovery operations.

The rescue team confirmed finding one victim deceased while the identities of all victims remain unestablished at this time.

Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the site as the area remains extremely dangerous and unstable.

Residents in surrounding areas have been advised to take all necessary precautionary measures for their safety. – Bernama