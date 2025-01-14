SEREMBAN: A 39-year-old online trader suffered a loss of RM252,004 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme that promised over RM1 million in returns within two months.

Jempol District police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the incident occurred after the woman viewed an investment advertisement on a Facebook account.

“After seeing the advertisement, the victim became interested in the investment opportunity and agreed to join by selecting Package A, which promised a return of RM1.4 million within two months for an investment of RM150,000.

“The victim also borrowed money from friends to invest in the scheme and as an initial step, she transferred RM250 into an account on Nov 12 at 10.29 am,” he said in a statement today.

According to Hoo, the victim subsequently made another 15 transactions from Nov 12 to 24, transferring funds into six different bank accounts amounting to RM252,004.

He added that the woman had yet to receive any returns and was still being asked for additional funds for various purposes. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.