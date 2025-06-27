Only 20% of forest plantation projects operational in Kelantan - DOE

GUA MUSANG: Just 20 per cent of forest plantation projects approved by the Department of Environment (DOE) since 2020 are currently operational, while the remaining 80 per cent have not commenced operations.

Kelantan DOE director Wan Aminordin Wan Kamarudin highlighted the importance of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports in ensuring sustainable development.

He explained that EIA reports include socio-economic studies of communities near project sites, requiring developers to submit these before starting work.

“Any development in Kelantan forest reserves over 100 hectares must submit an EIA report,“ he said.

Wan Aminordin expressed concern for local communities, particularly the Orang Asli, who are directly affected by such projects.

“The EIA report helps identify impacts on water sources, resident safety, and surrounding gardens,“ he said during the Kelantan state-level World Environment Day 2025 event in Pos Pulat.

The EIA process involves input from multiple agencies, including the Forestry Department and State Health Department.

Developers must follow strict conditions, such as installing sediment traps and erosion control measures.

Last year, the DOE issued a stop-work order to a mining company in Gua Musang for non-compliance.

On December 18, two companies were also ordered to halt operations after allegedly polluting Sungai Kelaik, turning the river red with iron ore waste.