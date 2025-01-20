BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) wll approve only 30 per cent of its 935 personnel to take leave during this year’s Chinese New Year festive season and celebrations.

The remaining 655 members will be on duty to handle any emergencies expected to rise during the festive season.

Penang JBPM director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said the operation, ‘Ops Hari Raya’, will run for a week from Jan 28 to Feb 2, with sufficient personnel assigned throughout the duration.

“Past statistics show that incidents involving fires and road accidents tend to increase during festivals, and we are fully prepared for any emergency situations,” he told reporters after the launch of the Fire Safety Campaign and ‘Ops Hari Raya’ in conjunction with the 2025 Chinese New Year at the Juru South Rest and Recreation Area.

Mohamad Shoki added that 15 personnel would be stationed at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza during the operation, working 24-hour shifts. Additionally, a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT), an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) ambulance, and three Rapid Intervention Motorcycles (RIM) will be on standby to provide immediate assistance to road users if needed.

“The aim of this operation is to reduce road accidents, and we encourage the public to follow the 3P concept: Vehicle inspection, adequate rest, and tolerance among drivers,” he said.

He also highlighted other campaigns, including building inspections and water safety, as many people engage in recreational activities during the school holidays, which has a high level risk of drowning cases.

In 2023, JBPM handled 263 road accident cases, while 225 cases were recorded last year and Mohamad Shoki reminded the public to take safety precautions during the festive season to avoid untoward incidents.