JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) has identified 10 premises operated by different companies within the site of a fire at a lorry and engine oil storage facility in Jalan Cenderai, Taman Kota Puteri, Masai, covering an estimated area of 64,664 square metres.

Johor Bahru Mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said investigations found that only one of the premises, a palm oil storage facility, had been licensed by the council and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

He said the remaining businesses, including a car wash, vehicle parking, a used items dealer, and workshops, were found to be operating without valid licences, and the council would take further action against those involved.

“The land was leased to these premises, but we found only the palm oil storage facility to be licensed. Therefore, MBJB will take further action, including requesting the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) to act, especially since one of the tenants deals in scrap materials,” he told reporters after visiting the scene today.

Earlier, Bernama’s check at the scene found that the road leading to the fire site had been cordoned off by authorities. Members of the public were seen gathering in the area since early this morning to view the aftermath of the blaze.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre (JBPM) received an emergency call about the incident at 12.54 pm yesterday, and 34 personnel with assets from multiple fire stations, including auxiliary units, were deployed to the location.

Five premises were affected in the fire, which destroyed an area of about 1,000 square metres and 15 vehicles.