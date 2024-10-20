Only two federal JKR projects categorised as ailing in Sarawak

MIRI: Only two projects handled by the Public Works Department (JKR) are categorised as ailing in Sarawak, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the ailing projects are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Belaga and Miri Vocational College.

“Of the total of 786 projects nationwide, 21 projects or 2.67 per cent are ailing projects. So, in Sarawak, it is just these two - SMK Belaga and Miri Vocational College,” he said.

He said this after witnessing the ceremony to hand over the Miri Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Complex construction project to the Home Ministry here today.

In his speech, Nanta urged the public not to make an issue of the small percentage of ailing projects, as the number of completed projects was way higher.

Nanta said the construction of the Miri MMEA Complex is a government initiative to provide a modern and sophisticated infrastructure and increase the capability and confidence of Miri MMEA personnel and support services in a bid to enhance security readiness in the waters of Miri and northern Sarawak, in general.

The RM118.3 million complex has 95 residential units equipped with bedrooms, bathrooms, store, dining and guest areas.

Other basic amenities built include an administrative building, a support building, surau, jetty, parking lots (179 for cars and 79 for motorcycles) and other related facilities.

The project began in 2020 and a Certificate of Practical Completion (CPC) was issued on Sept 27.

At the ceremony, JKR, represented by director of construction, Special Project Team 2 Datuk Jasmi Wahab, handed over the project to MMEA deputy director-general (Logistics) Maritime Vice-Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim, who represented the Home Ministry.

Saifl said the MMEA had been using the complex for the past two weeks.