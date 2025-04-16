SHAH ALAM: Fourteen individuals, including three women, are on remand for five days starting today to assist in an investigation for allegedly submitting false birth registration forms to the National Registration Department (NRD).

The remand order against the suspects, aged between 28 and 49, was issued by Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, all the suspects are alleged to have applied for identity cards and birth certificates from NRD using forged documents.

They were arrested between 12.30 pm and 6.30 pm yesterday at the Selangor MACC Office.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad (rpt: Mohmad) Amin@Hamim, when contacted, confirmed the matter.